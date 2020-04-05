Palm Sunday: Anglican Church commends FG, Sanwo-Olu

The Anglican Church has commended both the Federal and Lagos State Governments for their efforts at putting a quick end to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Church gave the commendation on Sunday in its message to mark this year’s Palm Sunday.

The statement signed by the Diocesan & Missioner, Diocese of Lagos, The Rt. Rev. (Dr.)Humphrey B. Olumakaiye, specially commended Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, adding: “We also identify with all the good people who have contributed and continue to contribute towards the alleviation of the sufferings of the weak and the vulnerable among us”.

The Church admonished Nigerians not to panic; assuring that the COVID-19 pandemic will soon be a thing of the past”.

The statement entitled: “Palm Sunday Message To The Nation”, read in part: “In the midst of COVID 19, Palm Sunday is telling us that the world is in the palms of God’s hand.

“Although our beautiful plans have been altered, God’s plans are never thwarted.

“COVID 19 is not a surprise to God, that we shall be worshipping Him today in an empty Church. God is in control. He has a plan to use even the worst tragedies to do amazing things.

“God works through all things for good including COVID 19 crisis. Let us trust Him, this will also pass away. Instead of allowing yourself to be filled with fear, hopelessness, discouragement, dread, negative confession and disappointment, let us love Jesus again with the same kind of desperation as He was welcomed into Jerusalem.

“We commend the Federal and Lagos State Governments, for all their efforts at putting a quick end to the disruption of our daily existence. Special commendation goes to our Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, we also identify with all the good people who have contributed and continue to contribute towards the alleviation of the sufferings of the weak and the vulnerable among us.

“At the end of this tunnel there will be light”.