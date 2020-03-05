Oyo signs MoU with Finnish consortium to establish Energy Innovation Centre

Oyo State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Finnish Consortium, which included a number of listed companies, to establish an Energy Innovation Centre for Excellence in the state.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the Nigerian-American Business Forum holding in Tampa, Florida, United States of America, which was attended by a state delegation led by Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde.

Speaking shortly after the signing of the MoU, the State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Barr. Temilolu ‘Seun Ashamu, who signed the MoU on behalf of the Oyo State government said that the signing was another step in the process to make Oyo State the hub for energy and mineral resources.

He said: “We just signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Finnish Consortium to establish an Energy Innovation Centre for Excellence in the state.

“This MoU is another step in the process, which began in September 2019, to make Oyo State the hub for energy and mineral resources in the region.

“We also held meetings with Finland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Finnish renewable energy businesses, who wish to establish presence in the state and other stakeholders in the collaborative process.

“Governor Seyi Makinde’s agenda, as stated in the Oyo State Roadmap for Accelerated Development 2019-2023, was clear about creating the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources. It was clearly stated that the Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources’ mandate includes facilitating renewable energy research and development by establishing centres to develop the energy and mineral resources ecosystem.”

The State’s delegation to the Business Forum where the MoU was signed included the Commissioner for Energy & Mineral Resources, Barr. Ashamu; Commissioner for Education, Barr. Sukanmi Olaleye, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy & Mineral Resources, Mr. ‘Segun Ajekiigbe.

