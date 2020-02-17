Oyo promises to prosecute illegal motor park operators …. To impound vehicles found in illegal parks

Oyo State Government has promised to prosecute any individual found culpable of running parallel and illegal parks in the State, saying it would also impound any vehicle found within premises of such illegal parks. This is sequel to the directive of the Oyo State Government on the creation of New Park Management System.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Executive Chairman, Mogaji (Dr.) Akin Fagbemi at the Authority’s Administrative Headquarters in Ibadan.

“Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) hereby strongly warns individuals or groups planning to run parallel and illegal parks in the State. Anyone found culpable would be prosecuted and made to face the full wrath of the law”, the statement read.

In his words, Dr. Fagbemi said, “our attention has been drawn to comments made by certain individuals threatening to run some self-created and illegal parks parallel to the ones approved by government and into which Park Managers has been duly appointed. According to section 2 subsection 5A of the Oyo State Road Traffic Management Act 2009, OYRTMA is the State Government agency statutorily backed by law to oversee, coordinate and manage all government approved parks within the State.

Hence, in line with the directive of the State Government, we use this medium to make stern warnings to anyone nursing the ambition of utilizing illegal parks or creating parks unapproved by the State Government. We are set to go all out in conjunction with all other security agencies to arrest and prosecute offenders while all vehicles, tricycles and motorcycles found at such illegal park would be impounded.

However, we implore all commercial vehicle operators across the State to corporate fully with the new Park Managers in a bid to ensure free flow of human and vehicular traffic in the State. We equally enjoin the good people of Oyo State to go about their legitimate businesses as there is no cause for alarm.

