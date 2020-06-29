Oyo has lost a worthy statesman, Makinde mourns Bode Akindele

Oyo State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has described the death of foremost Ibadan businessman and philanthropist, Chief Bode Akindele, as a great loss to Oyo State and indeed, Nigeria.

Makinde, who described the late Parakoyi of Ibadanland and chairman of Modandola Group, as a worthy elder statesman and someone who is genuinely interested in the wellbeing of others, said that the late businessman will be sorely missed.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as saying that the late Akindele contributed in no small measure to the growth of the state and his community.

The governor also commiserated with the family of the late statesman, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji and the entire people of Oyo State, praying that the good Lord should grant them all the fortitude to bear the loss.

The governor said: “The news of the death of our revered elder statesman, Chief Bode Akindele, the Parakoyi of Ibadanland and chairman, Modandola Group, came to us as a shock.

“Baba Akindele was one of the worthy elder statesmen in the state and he lived a life worthy of emulation. As an elder, he was always after the progress and wellbeing of the state and its people.

“I remember that only a few months ago when the state put out calls for support towards the Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund, Baba Akindele was one of the elders who responded by donating N25 million to the state.

“It is sad that we lost such a noble elder and philanthropist at such a moment as this.

“I pray to God to grant his entire family and the state the fortitude to bear this loss.”

