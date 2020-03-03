Oyetola reverses Aregbesola’s education policy …Cancels single uniform, mixed schools,  4-5-3-4…Retains Opon Imo

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The Osun State Government has announced the adoption of new education policies in the State, reversing the extant 4-5-3-4 policy to the 6-3-3-4 system, while also setting aside the single uniform regime.

But it retained Opon Imo, otherwise known as Tablet of Knowledge.

This was made known at the Press Briefing jointly addressed by the Commissioners for Information and Civic Orientation, and Education, Funke Egbemode and Olayinka Oladoyin, respectively, on behalf of the Government after the State Executive Council meeting, held on Monday 2nd March 2020.

Egbemode announced that the decision was reached after an exhaustive deliberation on the report of the Education Panel set up by the Governor to review some of the extant education practices and policies.

She said the Council unanimously agreed on the 10 issues raised in the report and accepted the recommendations.

Moderating the briefing, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Ismail Omipidan, noted that the speculations about the policy being a jab at the former administration was not correct, stating that the new policies are the government’s response to the yearnings of the people which the governor holds sacred.

