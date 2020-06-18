Oyetola Constitutes Osun SUBEB

…Names Famurewa, ex-federal lawmaker, executive chairman

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

The Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has named ex-Federal lawmaker, Hon. Ajibola Famurewa, as the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

This was contained in a Press Statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan.

Other members of the board are: Chief Moshood Adekunle Oluawo, Commissioner, Technical; a former State lawmaker, Hon. Amos Akindiya, Commissioner, Services; Barrister Ayo Olajolo, Member representing Osun East Senatorial District; and Hon. Rafiu Olaide Fatoki, Member representing Osun West Senatorial District.

The governor further said the appointments, which take immediate effect, are in line with government’s commitment to deliver qualitative basic education to her people.

Famurewa, a registered engineer, Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and two-term Member of the House of Representatives, was a member of the House Committee on Basic Education.

He led the Ilerioluwa Campaign Organisation, the platform that produced Oyetola first as a candidate and later as governor, as its Director-General.

Famurewa is expected to bring his several years of experience as a member of the House Committee on Basic Education to bear on the discharge of his new assignment.

Governor Oyetola wishes the appointees well in their new offices.

