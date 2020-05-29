Oyegun’s clamour for automatic tickets for Obaseki, Akeredolu, disappointing, undemocratic, says APC Chieftain

He said apart from being unconstitutional, undemocratic and disappointing, the suggestion showed that the elder statesman still has an axe to grind with his successor in office, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, urging Oyegun to be part of genuine attempt to find a lasting solution to the crisis rocking the party in the state rather than take side with the governor.

Razak who is a former commissioner for public transportation in Lagos State in a statement on Thursday said: “I felt disappointed in Oyegun’s prescribed solution to the crisis in Edo APC when he suggested that our great party should give automatic tickets to candidates in two states when he knew too well that doing so is not only undemocratic but unconstitutional.

“And his point of view has exposed him that he has not fully forgiven Comrade Adams Oshiomole,the man that took over from him as the National Chairman of the party when he was still interested in the position.

“We expect that as a former National Chairman of APC and elder statesman he should learn how to forgive and forget. As at now, we look upon him as a part of those who should be proffering solution to the crisis rocking the party and not to take side thereby complicating matters. He should allow direct primaries throw up the best candidate who will fly the party’s flag and be accepted by the electorate in Edo State rather than promote the candidacy of the incumbent governor’’.

Razak who is also the Balogun- General of Epe advised members of the party in Edo State to allow democracy takes its full course, and while exercising their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental human right to vote and be voted for should remember that they belong to the same political family and make fair play, discipline, decency, and peace their watchwords.

“They should see the contest as a game and not a do-or-die affair where a winner and loser must emerge and should comport themselves peacefully before and after the primary so that after the exercise they can unite and defeat the candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to win the governorship seat for APC in the state on September 19, 2020.

Meanwhile, Razakhas applauded the direct primary adopted by the National Working Committee, NWC of the APC for the governorship primary fixed for June 22, in Edo State, insisting that a progressive party like the APC should not bar aspirants from exercising their rights to contest any public office on the ground that the incumbents ‘have performed’ and should be given ‘right of first refusal’, which is not contained in the APC constitution and therefore null and void.

He said: “Regarding the 2020 Edo gubernatorial election, I fully support the APC NWC’s decision to conduct direct primaries in Edo State while a decision is being awaited on Ondo State. In doing so, it relied on the powers and provision of Article 13.4 (XIV) which unequivocally states that NWC shall ”Organise Primary Election for the nomination of its Presidential Candidates, Governorship Candidates and Candidates for election into the National and State Assemblies.