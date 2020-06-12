‘Our democracy a disaster ‘

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

An octogenarian and a second Republic politician, Chief Iwuchukwu Innocent, has dismissed the 21 years of democracy as a disaster¸adding that “what we have achieved are Boko Haram, kidnapping, hunger and food crisis”.

Speaking with Daily Champion, Chief Innocent said: “Our politicians are selfish and do not care for the masses. Do you know how much senator earns monthly? Yet, workers and pensioners are not paid. Our roads are still death traps. The factories and industries are not there to create jobs for the boys and rape, suicide, robbery are still on, where is the second Niger Bridge they promised us? Do we have any functional refinery in this country?”

Also baring his mind on the issue in discuss, a renowned academic and a professor of political science, Prof Jude Ezeobi, commended the country for operating democracy thus for uninterruptedly but calls for unguent review.

According to him, by this age in democratic life, a proper order should have been established in the country.

For him, “Nigeria by the age in democratic life, should have been a country where peace and tranquility reigns, a country where everything should be done well, a country where appointment into public offices are not lopsided, a country no section thinks they own the country more than the other sections”.

He believed that the nepotism and tribal face of the present administration in the country has so badly dented the 21 years of unbroken democracy in the country.

Professor Ezeobi further noted that there was not much to be happy about the unbroken democracy, particularly now that the menace of Fulani herdsmen is the order of the day in almost all parts of the South-East, South-West and South-South geo-political zones of the country.

According to him, on daily basis, farmers are killed, their wives are raped and in some cases killed, without the government of the day doing anything about it, “is this what good democracy should lookalike?”, he questioned.

He recalled the gross marginalization of the hated section of the country by the present administration, asking “how would the people of this section have something to celebrate about this unbroken 21-year democracy?”

He, however, appreciated the fact that the government in power, may have recorded some strides in its foreign policy but regretted that not much has been achieved in the area of security, electric power supply, good health programme for the people, good road network, improvement on the standard of the nation’s universities, other institutions of learning, and creation of employment opportunities for the teaming unemployed youths in the country.

In his own comment, a youth leader and the coordinator of a youth body, “Imo Youth Vanguard, Comdr. Ifeanyi Abiaziem, said the youths of this country seem to have been disappointed by the country.

According to him, “this informed the reason for the youth restiveness in most parts of the country, particularly in the South-East, South-West and South-South zones of country.

He asked, “How can a young man or woman, who graduated from the university for some many years, without employment be happy to celebrate the unbroken democracy?”.

Comdr. Abiaziem urged the government of the day to earnestly create or initiate policies that will ginger the economy and create jobs for the unemployed youths.

