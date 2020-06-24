Osun: House of Assembly reads Procurement Law Amendment Bill Second Time

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

The Osun State Public Procurement Law Amendment Bill 2020 has on Monday scaled through the second reading on the floor of the State House of Assembly.

The motion for the Second Reading was moved by the House Majority Leader Hon. Maroof Olanrewaju and seconded by Hon. Abdullai Adegbile representing Olaoluwa State Constituency respectively during the plenary sitting at the floor of the State House of Assembly Complex, Osogbo.

In his remarks, the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye said there should be value for money in all processes and transactions in the state.

While observing that there is need for the people to participate in open policy, Owoeye noted that it has become very important to allow government open operations in all processes and also that there should be need for changes.

In his words, “Value for money is very important for any process to be carried out within government parastatals.

“This bill would allow authority to carry out oversight functions effectively”.

The lawmakers noted that the bill would enlarge processes of purchasing in government business and promote government accountability and allow for judicious spendings.

While they observed that the bill would provide the legal framework for the contractor, the lawmakers noted that it will allow for transparency in government purchases and supplies.

“The bill would bring certain positive changes that would benefit the people and allow government officials to follow due process”, they added.

The bill had earlier been read last week for the first time on the floor of the House of Assembly.

