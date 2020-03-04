Osun House of Assembly Pass Amotekun Bill

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The State of Osun House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Osun Security Network Agency (Amotekun) bill into law.

The passage was done at today’s plenary presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Timothy Owoeye.

The bill became necessary following increased killings of farmers, banditry, highway robbery and kidnapping in the South West region.

The Assembly held a public hearing on the bill last week Monday. The public hearing was organised by the leadership of the 7th Assembly.

For the pubic hearing, relevant stakeholders were invited to discuss their reservations and their recommendations about the bill. Copies of the bill was also made available to those invited.

In his remarks, Speaker Owoeye expressed happiness at the eventual passage of the bill saying “I am happy this bill has been passed, I thank and salute my colleague for their patriotism and commitment to the development of our State.”

“I equally thank the South West Governor’s forum and the South West Speakers Conference for putting together this bill that focuses on the safety of our people and the development of our region.” He concluded.

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

