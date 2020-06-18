Osun Governor extends relaxation of Curfew by 14 days

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, has extended the relaxation of curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state by another two weeks, effective from Friday, June 19.

This follows the expiration of the initial two-week relaxation ordered by the Governor on June 5.

Following the relaxation two weeks ago, curfew now runs from 9 pm to 5 am daily.

Oyetola made the announcement in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan on Thursday in Osogbo, the State capital.

He, however, expressed displeasure at the level of compliance with some of the relaxation guidelines, especially the wearing of face masks in public places.

The governor, therefore, warned that worship centres and markets that fail to adhere to the guidelines would be shut down by the State government.

“COVID-19 is real and Osun is not out of the woods yet. We have noticed that many of our citizens are brazenly flouting the safety guidelines put in place to curb the spread of virus in the State.

“The government will not fold its hands while a few people jeopardise the mileage we have recorded so far in this fight. It is not yet Uhuru and strict enforcement will commence immediately. Any worship centre, market or motor park where people do not wear face mask or maintain social distancing will be shut down,” the governor said.

He also reminded the citizens that the ban on inter-state travels remains in force, noting that any motor park that fails to comply with the directive will be shut down as well.

