Osun Covid 19: Lawmaker seeks FG intervention as number of cases rise

In a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Sunday by the law maker who is also the Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, he urged President Muhamodu Buhari to as a matter of urgency wade into the looming total outbreak of the deadly coronvirus scourage in Osun State by releasing close to ₦5billion as special intervention fund to the state government to fight the virus to a stand still

Rep. Oke, a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, law maker pointed out that this was not a time to play politics but a time when all and sundry should forget about their Political, religious or ethnicity differences and unite as one force to combat the common enemy code named COVID-19 before the nation is perished

According to him, ” am impressed and encouraged with the way and manner the Mr President and the National Assembly are managing the situation so far but more still needs to be done like in the case of Osun State, it is frightening and alarming with 22 reported cases down already as of today, we don’t know what is in offing

” I think that at this stage, Mr President who is the Commander- in -Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria should wade into the crisis at hand in Osun before it explodes and turns to a national embarassment and calamity,mind you the dreaded coronvirus is no respecter of age, position, class or country

“Giving out like say a sum of ₦5billion to the state in the first instance will go along way to address the situation on ground, the Government will be able to procure the needed medical equipment and drugs, crate as many as possible isolation centres in all the local governments in the state and for other logistics

” Osun State government is not viable enough to be able to shoulder this enormous responsibility which was not in the budget, even the viable states like Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa-ibom Kano, Sokoto and others can not do it alone not talk of Osun State, an agrigarian and civil service state”

While commending the efforts of the state governor, Areoye Oyetola towards digging the scourge from further spreading, Oke urged the people of the state not to panic but to observe all relevant directives and orders from the Government and other relevant agencies towards preventing the deadly coronvirus from Spreading around.

He also urged traditional rulers, community leaders and religious leaders to educate their people for them to come to reality to the fact that the disease waa really and them to obey all directives so that the disease would soon be history as it was in the case of Ebola virus.