Osun begins compilation of Sexual Offender’s Register

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

The Governor of Osun, Mr Adegboyega Oyetola, has disclosed that the state would soon release its maiden edition of Sex and Gender-Based Offender’s Register.

Oyetola spoke on Wednesday in his office at the Governnent Secretariat, Abere Osogbo, while playing host to the First Lady of the state, Mrs. Kafayat Oyetola, who led other women including wives of political office holders and government functionaries in the state on a courtesy call to the Governor.

The Governor described rape and other forms of sexual assault and gender-based violence as crime against God and humanity, adding that the Register would among others, help to blacklist offenders and forestall recurrence.

According to him, the State has zero tolerance for anything capable of undermining the human sanctity, dignity and right to life.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to the fight against rape, sexual assault and other gender-based violence.

The Governor maintained that the state government was determined to deploy the full weight of the law against perpetrators of rape and all other crimes against women and children, adding that legislations against the ‘heinous acts’ would be strengthened by the government through its support to the legislature.

“Rape and sexual violence against women and children are assuming an unacceptable prevalence rate in the nation. As a responsible government, we roundly condemn this barbarous act in its entirety. Indeed, we have zero tolerance for them. Rape attracts life imprisonment while an attempt to commit the offence will earn the offender upon conviction 14 years imprisonment.

“As part of our zero tolerance resolve, the State is compiling the maiden edition of Sex and Gender-Based Offender’s Register. This Register will among others help to blacklist offenders and forestall recurrence”, he said.

Oyetola appealed to parents, guardians and teachers to counsel their male children, wards and pupils on crimes against women and children just as he advocated massive sensitisation and enlightenment programmes that would help to fight against rape and sexual violence.

The Governor also lauded the efforts of his wife at ridding Osun of open defecation, noting that he was glad to hear that Ifedayo Local Government Area of the State had been declared Open Defecation free through her efforts.

Earlier in her remarks, the Wife of the Governor, Mrs. Kafayat, commended the State government for prioritising the welfare and well-being of women and children in the state.

She also acknowledged the support that her office had received from the government in the fight against rape, sexual offenses, open defecation among other societal vices.

Mrs. Oyetola revealed that herself and wives of other Southwest Governors had resolved to continuously wage war against rape by taking vigorous campaign to all the concerned authorities particularly the three arms of government across the region.

She, therefore, sought the continued support of the government and other relevant stakeholders in ensuring a safe and secure environment for women and children in the state.

