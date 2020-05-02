Osun assembly passes Financial Management Bill into law

SIKIRU OBARAYESE, Osogbo

The Osun State House of Assembly has passed ‘Osun Revenue Administration and Tax Codification and Consolidation’ bill 2020 into law.

The bill was passed on Wednesday after the third reading at the plenary sitting of the State House Of Assembly.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Timothy Owoeye, while commenting on the bill said the bill was to control government tax policy.

He noted that the bill would help government to increase its revenue generation.

According to him, the bill will control all government tax policy in the state and would blocks all loopholes in government revenue and assist a lot.

The Speaker appreciated every contributors on the bill under consideration which he lobby as huge success of the house of Assembly.

In their various contributions, the lawmakers noted that the bill would allow tax flow policy.

