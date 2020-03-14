Osinbajo’s police escort dies in road accident

The office of Nigerian Vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has announced the sudden death of one of Police escort riders on the VP’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina.

The Senior Special Adviser to Vice-president on Media, Laolu Akande, made this known in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Friday.

According to the statement, the officer died in a fatal motor accident along Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

” It is with grief in our hearts, we announce the death of one of the police escort riders on the Vice President’s convoy, Inspector Ali Gomina, aged 45, who was involved in a road accident while on official duty today.

“The accident occurred on the road to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport. The Vice President, who is greatly saddened by this occurrence, has aborted the scheduled trip.

“The Vice President described Gomina as a diligent, hardworking and serious-minded officer who will be greatly missed by the team. He is survived by his wife, children and relatives.

“May his soul rest in peace”, the statement said.

