Osinbajo tests negative for coronavirus, says aide

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for coronavirus.

Taking to his twitter handle, @Babafemi Ojudu, this morning, he tweeted, “Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo tests negative.”

However, he did not say when the test was conducted.

When contacted, Osinbajo’s spokesman, Mr Laolu Akande, confirmed it.

He added that he would “tweet” the confirmation shortly.

We reports that Osinbajo went on self-isolation effective Monday evening.

