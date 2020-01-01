Osinbajo sends message to Nigerians

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has wished Nigerians a happy 2020. He sent his greeting via his Twitter account, Wednesday afternoon.

Osinbajo tweeted: “The walk and work to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams continues even as we step into a new year today.

“Let us keep working together as a people connected by a common goal.

“Happy New Year! May 2020 be our best year so far.”

Osinbajo, on December 19, presided over the last 2019 meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigeria’s constitution provided that the vice president should be the Chairman of NEC.

NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on economic planning efforts and programmes of the various levels of government in the country.

It comprises the 36 state governors, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), minister of finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and some other government officials.

