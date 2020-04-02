Osinbajo Coronavirus Committee holds inaugural meeting

The Economic Sustainability Committee chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has held its inaugural meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Osinbajo told committee members on Thursday that the mandate given by President Muhammadu Buhari is to devise ways of cushioning the adverse effect of the Coronavirus pandemic on the economy.

Other members of the committee are the Minister of Finance Minister of Trade and investment, Minister of Labour and Employment, Minister of Works and Housing as well as the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

For a better society

Total Views: 211 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

