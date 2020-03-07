Oshiomhole’s suspension: Col Imuse an impostor, can’t speak for APC – Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has described a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, Col. David Imuse as an impostor.

Obaseki made the remark while urging people of the state and Nigerians to disregard remarks made by Imuse on the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole, APC, National Chairman.

Recall that a Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court had suspended Oshiomhole pending the determination of a suit seeking his removal as National Chairman of APC.

But, a Kano Federal High Court set aside the ruling and ordered Oshiomhole to resume office.

Following the ruling, Imuse had reportedly addressed the press on the crisis which began when Oshiomhole was suspended at ward level in the state.

However, Oshiomhole’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie said “Imuse is not an executive member of the Edo State chapter of the APC and has no right to make statements on behalf of the party in the state.”

In a statement he signed and issued, Osagie said Col. Imuse is a product of the misadventure of Oshiomhole and his co-dissidents in the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a rogue body which he tried to use to factionalize the Edo APC.

Osagie said: “One Col. Imuse addressed the press today purportedly speaking on behalf of the Edo APC. We want to inform the public and Edo people that Col. Imuse is not an executive member of the APC in Edo State and he has no right to make any statement on behalf of the party.

“He is an impostor and a product of the ill-fated plot of the suspended National chairman to destabilize the APC in Edo State.

“We urge all well-meaning members of the APC in Edo State, Edo State indigenes and residents and Nigerians in general, to disregard his comments, as they are not only a nullity but of no effect whatsoever.”

