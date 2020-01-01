Oshiomhole vs Obaseki: PDP sends message to Edo people

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has asked the people of the state to send the All Progressives Congress (APC) out in 2020.

The state Chairman of the party, Chief Dan Orbih, said this on Tuesday, in Benin in his New Year message.

“In the past year, we have witnessed the unfortunate personality clash between the Governor, Godwin Obaseki and the immediate past Governor, Adams Oshiomole which has impacted negatively in the governance of the state.

“The cancerous effect of their avoidable crisis has snowballed into the current legislative impasse at the state assembly.

“The situation in the state has led to call for prayers by royal fathers and the clergy.

“It calls for our collective action to save the state from this dangerous path of politically motivated hostilities.

“In their selfish pursuit, the people suffer, the state suffers. Let us put the interest of the state above individual interest and give the state a fresh start.

“There have been obvious failures in several fronts but as we enter 2020, let us all try to reawaken our spirit and tradition to meet the challenges of our state.

“As a people, we have a tradition of facing the severest tests while working together to meet and overcome any adversity.

“Edo PDP is anxiously looking forward to giving the state a platform to realize our dream for a better Edo.”

