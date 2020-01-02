Oshiomhole speaks on his resignation as APC chairman

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiohmole, has spoken on calls for his resignation.

Oshiohmole stated this when he addressed State House correspondents after the end of a closed door meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday.

He said: “You hardly see people throwing stone at a dry tree palm tree. But if you see a mango tree when it is its season, people throw stones at it when passing.

“I think that is my lot but my report card is also very very clear. You my comrades (media) should also help in interrogating the process, how a performance of a National Working Committee of a political part should be evaluated?

“But I think the evaluation should start mostly, how many elections did you lose, or lost.

“Last week we saw the British Labour Party Leader that he accepts responsibility for the crushing defeat that the Labour Party suffered under his leadership, he offered in principle having accept responsibility, will not lead the party in the next election, so he is going to resign because under his leadership the party was rejected by the British electorate.

“In my own case, and I challenge anyone to say that any of these things are not true.

“We the executive members of the party were sworn in on the June 3, 2018, at about 6 p.m. Two weeks later, we went to Ekiti to contest election against a PDP incumbent governor Fayose and we won. Kayode Fayemi today is the governor of that state.

“Few months later, we went to Osun State, we contested a by-election, we won and we had the Osun State governor elected for his first term.

“Then we went for the national elections, you know all the tensions in the country at the time.

“The gap between President Buhari and the former candidate of the PDP Abubakar Atiku was about four million voters. The one between President Buhari and former President Jonathan in 2015 was about three million.

“So under my leadership this President has more votes than the first runner-up, we would like to claim credit for that because if it went the other way so we would be crucified,’’ he said.

