Osaide for Girls in collaboration with APWEN scholarship award presentation to 7 students held at NSE Secretariat Benin City

Founder Osiade for Girls in Engineering Foundation, Engr Patricia Opene-Odili (3rd Left) President Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria, (APWEN) Funmilola Ojelade (5 right) President Nigeria Society of Engineers, Babagana Mohammed; right, pose with the beneficiaries and their families during the foundation’s scholarship presentation to seven students in Benin recently as a STEM Initiative of Dr. Patricia Opene-Odili on 14/2/20/20.

