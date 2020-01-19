Ortom: PDP slams APC ahead of S’ Court judgment on Benue

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue state, has criticised the All Progressives Congress (APC) over allegations of distracting purposeful leadership ahead of the awaited Supreme Court ruling.

The apex court will this month rule of the suit by All Progress Congress (APC) candidate, Emmanuel Jime against Governor Samuel Ortom.

Last November, Jime lost his suit at the Court of Appeal.

PDP State Publicity Secretary, Bemgba Iortyom, in a statement at the weekend, said APC was attempting to distract the purposeful leadership in the state.

He said: “Benue PDP states with emphasis here that it has no need for any protest in Makurdi or anywhere regarding the matter of Jime’s legal challenge to Gov. Ortom’s victory at the 2019 polls; as such we are not sponsoring anyone to protest anywhere.

“Yet, as was clearly stated by the Benue PDP State Chairman, Sir John Ngbede, when the Benue matter at the Supreme Court was adjourned, members of our great party in the state have been oriented not to be distracted by the very obvious and commonplace antics of the opposition”.

Publicity Secretary of the APC, James Ornguga, had in a statement, alleged that, “the objective of the protest, we understand is to blackmail the Panel of Supreme Court Justices, create a tense atmosphere in the state.

“And court unmerited sympathy in line with calls by the National Chairman of their party, Prince Uche Secondus who has been lampooning the Supreme Court and alleging a travesty of Justice since his party lost Imo, a state PDP never won ab initio.”

