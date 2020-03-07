Ortom not working with EFCC to send me to prison – Suswam

The Senator representing Benue East Senatorial District and former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has described as mischievous, reports that Governor Gabriel Ortom planned to send him to prison in cahoots with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) .

Reacting through a statement he personally signed and made available to us on Friday, Suswam said the Governor was not inciting the EFCC against him, saying those groups behind the report are faceless people trying to cause confusion.

“My attention has been drawn to a mischievous statement by a faceless group which alleged that Governor Samuel Ortom is inciting anti-graft agencies to ensure that I go to prison ahead of the 2023 elections.

“I consider the statement as the work of opposition elements who are uncomfortable with the prevailing cordial relationship between me and the Governor.

“It is pertinent to state that the unity that currently exists between Governor Ortom and myself is in the interest of Benue people.

“No amount of shenanigans from anyone or group can change that fact.

I advise those fanning embers of discord to stop wasting their time.

“The Peoples Democratic Party remains a united family in Benue State, and no matter how the opposition plot to cause disaffection within our ranks, they will fail,” the statement concluded.

