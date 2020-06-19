Ooni Ogunwusi hosts Osun new Police Commissioner

… charges on community policing

FRANCIS EZEDIUNO, Osogbo

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, on Wednesday played host to the new Osun State Commissioner of Police, CP Undie Jeremiah Adie, at his Ile Oduduwa Palace, Ile-Ife.

While receiving the police chief who was accompanied by top policemen in the state, the royal father explained that community policing has proven to be the best type of policing globally, urging the new Commissioner to uphold it in the state.

The Ooni noted that his predecessors had done a wonderful job through which the state was now enjoying the level of peace.

“I advise you to do more particularly in the area of community policing of our local communities and the urban centres.

“I am aware of your bright professional records and good human qualities which all together would help you to succeed beyond imagination. I wish you well.”

Earlier in his address, the Police Commissioner described the Ooni as an indispensable security stakeholder, adding that his visitation was to seek his guidance, blessings and support to succeed in the task ahead.

“Kabiyesi, I have come to ask you to support me like you did to my predecessors through which they succeeded.

Nobody knows your town and state than you do. I humbly seek your assistance to support the police with the rich knowledge of your immediate environment.

“On community policing, we believe in it and we are doing a lot to ensure that all parts of our communities are safe for habitation and transaction of legal businesses”, the Commissioner noted.

