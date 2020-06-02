One year in office: Lagos trains 18,000 teachers, feeds 100,000 pupils

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, on Tuesday said the state government had trained over 18,000 teachers, and fed 100,000 pupils in the state in the last one year.

Adefisayo made the disclosure while giving her stewardship to mark the one year anniversary of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration held at the JJT Park, Alausa.

The commissioner said education, as a key component of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, had enjoyed massive improvement in the last one year.

She added a Public Private Partnership, PPP, with Microsoft International, culminated in the training of over 18,000 teachers in the state and distribution of tablets to the teachers for effective teaching.

“We looked at quality of teaching and learning in the state. We upgraded the skills of our teachers through Eko Excel. We have implemented it in 300 schools and teachers were given tablets. Microsoft has also helped in training 18,000 of our teachers. We have almost concluded recruitment of 2000 primary school teachers while we have concluded recruitments of 1000 secondary school teachers,” she said.

In the area of school feeding, Adefisoye said the state Ministry has implemented the home grown feeding program, adding food was sent to 37,000 homes to cover 100,000 children .

On internet learning and infrastructure, the commissioner said the state introduced distance learning to students and have made internet cheaper and accessible to students for easy learning.

“Most of the 60 schools we estimated have been repaired. We are working on providing 60,000 chairs and tables for secondary and 85,000 for primary schools,” she said concerning infrastructure.

The Commissioner further said the state also came first in arts and crafts, technology innovations national competition, while vocational centres had also been upgraded.

In her speech, the Special Adviser for Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab said the state had trained 400,000 students in coding system in the last one year.

