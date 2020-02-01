One feared killed, many injured as cultists clash in Abeokuta

At least, one person has been hacked to death in a riot between two cult groups in Imo area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

We learnt that a supremacy battle ensued on Friday night between the Aiye and Eiye confraternities, as they engaged each other in a street fight, brandishing dangerous weapons in the area.

Eyewitness account has it that not less than eight other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the clash that occurred around 10:30pm.

It was gathered that the cultists fled the scene immediately they realised policemen have been mobilised to cordon off the area.

The deceased, our correspondent learnt, was rushed to the hospital, but he reportedly died in the early hours of Saturday.

Contacted, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, told our correspondent to call him back, saying he was at a programme.

However, a police source told our correspondent that the remains of the dead victims have been deposited at the mortuary.

It was learnt the Ibara police station is on top of the situation as investigations have commenced into the incident.

