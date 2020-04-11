Ondo Varsity don, Olu Aboluwoye dies at 59

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Eminent Scholar and Senior Lecturer at the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Professor Olu Aboluwoye is dead.

Aboluwoye was a popular and outspoken Social critic and Public Affairs Commentator in Ondo state.

He was also a strong communicant at St.Luke’s Anglican Church, Idi-Agba Titun, Akure,the Ondo state capital.

He died at UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Ondo. One of his colleagues, Dr Adedayo Afe confirmed his death.

According to him, he died at the Trauma Centre at UNIMEDTH.

Aboluwoye lost his wife six years ago and his mother early this year.

He is survived by three children.

Christopher Olumuyiwa Aboluwoye (born August 8, 1961) was a Professor of Chemistry at Adekunle Ajasin University.

He specialized in Physical chemistry, Analytical chemistry, Protein structure and folding.

He attended Anglican Grammar School, Ijare where he obtained the West African School Certificate in 1978.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from the University of Ibadan in 1984, master’s degree in 1986 and doctorate degree in Chemistry from the same university.

Aboluwaye was a close associate of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and good symphatiser of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

