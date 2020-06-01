Ondo SDP in crisis, suspends Agunloye

It subsequently appointed a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the party.

The dissolved SWC led by Chief Korede Duyile, thereafter suspended the Deputy National Chairman of SDP, Dr Olu Agunloye, in return.

Announcing the suspension of Agunloye, the State Publicity Secretary of the SDP, Remi Olayiwola, said Agunloye was suspended for alleged gross anti- party activities and deficit tendency against the party since he lost the governorship election. ‘

According to Olayiwola, the suspension of Agunloye has been ratified by the SWC of the party in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

Agunloye, however , described the action of members of the dissolved SWC as of no effect.

The former Minister said the tenure of the dissolved SWC had expired.

He said that the NWC had set up a Caretaker Committee with Oladele Ogunbameru and Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan as Chairman and Secretary, respectively.

Agunloye said there was need to inject young and dynamic people and blood into the party for the party to move forward.

The Deputy National Chairman of SDP said the NWC has filed necessary papers to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in preparation for the forthcoming Gubernatorial Elections in Ondo and Edo States.

Agunloye said both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have failed the nation and there is need for a party like SDP to rescue the country.