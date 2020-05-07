Ondo residents groan under Akeredolu administration, says APC’s group

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

A group, Sola Iji Campaign Organisation ( SICO) on Wednesday reviewed the present administration of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in Ondo state, describing it as unfavourable.

The group particularly alleged total negligence of party’s members who worked for the victory of the party.

A statement made available to reporters in Akure,the Ondo state capital by the Director of Media Services of SICO, Prince Sola Aregbesola,described the situation in the state as worrisome.

Iji, is one of the governorship aspirants of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) for October 10 poll in Ondo State.

According to the statement,the latest reports and statistics obtained from the 18 local government areas of the state showed that APC members were shrouded in pitiable sufferings caused by their neglect by the Akeredolu administration.

It alleged the total abandonment by the state party’s leadership Ade Adetimehin,which according to him was remote-controlled by Akeredolu.

It reads” In the report freshly compiled by SICO,APC leaders, wards and local government Executive members across Ondo State pitiably lamented their lot saying they have never had it so bad in terms of complete sidelining on party matters.

” There is jettisoning of normal consultations between the state government and local government leaders or consideration of qualified APC members for appointment , absence of patronage and embarrassing refusal of progress-making suggestions by party leaders at the grassroots level on the occasions in which they were forwarded to the Akeredolu administration.

It noted that the report affirmed that APC meetings at ward and local government levels, a normal feature of democratic governance anywhere in the world, had sadly become a thing of the past in the state.

Aregbesola said the resolve of APC members at the grassroots level to pitch their tent with Sola Iji, was based on the robust and all-inclusive style that Iji adopted in his days as party chairman of AD for four years, ACN and APC on interim for three months.

SICO enthused that at present, Sola Iji, former State Chairman of the defunct Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) can boast of having solid campaign structures on ground in all the 18 local government areas as his local government campaign coordinators are working hard on the field to ensure vibrant political support across the length and breadth of Ondo State for Ambassador Sola Iji’s aspiration.

According to Aregbesola, the long sought reconciliation of APC members championed by In is beginning to yield results with party members in large numbers are queueing behind the proponent of unity in APC in the state.

The statement noted that APC grassroots seemed to have resolved to massively support Iji, who he said had integrity and was devoid of arrogant carriage and was sure to carry the party members along in his day to day activities when elected as governor.

According to the statement, “the Nigeria’s Ambassador to Togo republic(Iji) a frontline lawyer and astute administrator is totally blessed with these set of criteria, hence the decision to ,with their votes, ensure he secures Ondo APC governorship nomination ticket, slug it out with other party candidates ,come together and finally occupy Alagbaka as APC governor come 2021”.

