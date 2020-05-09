Ondo Poly projects to provide 5,000 jobs, says don

Speaking with reporters in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Saturday, a former University don, Dr. Akinwale Ajayi, listed the projects as power plant recently approved for the school by the Federal Government, Solar Farm, Tech Hub, FM Radio and Artisan Center.

According to him, “I can assure you that no fewer than 5,000 jobs will be created for the good people of Ondo State when the various ongoing projects in the school are completed. This is in line with the laudable dream of governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, to provide jobs for our teeming youths.

“The new school community, the solar farm, the power plant, the new 20 courses, the NIPOGA games, the Tech Hub will attract several scientists into the state. Then, their Silicon Valley will be born.

“The school also has Artisan Center, FM Radio Station and other projects. They will need employees in all these places. It is good news for the people of Owo and that of Ondo State at large”.

“On the artisan center alone each local government is expected to send 50 people for training at our artisan Centre.

“The greatest charity in the world is the act to eliminate the need for charity. Chief Obafemi Awolowo in his Autobiography wrote…let everyman struggle for economic power, for with this you freely express your opinion and navigate the political will of the country”.

Commenting on the opportunities the project will give to citizens in the state, Ajayi an Economist, said, “Every citizen of Ondo State must be given the opportunity, safe and secured environment and be empowered to earn his living.

“This is the principle behind the Governor’s directive to RUGIPO for the immediate creation of the Artisan Centre at Ondo State Polytechnic, Owo (RUGIPO), provide internet penetration on campus and the commencement of the activities that will lead to the construction of the state of the earth TECH-HUB and SOLAR farm for scientific discoveries.”