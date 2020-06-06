Ondo Poll: Youths insist on ‘not too young to rule candidate’, rally support for Odimayo

DAMISI OJO,Akure

Ahead of October 10, 2020 Governorship Election in Ondo State, a youth group with over 15,000 members across the 18 Local Government Areas of Ondo State, Movement for APC Youth and Women Emancipation, (OSMAYWE) have endorsed Prince Jimi Odimayo as its governorship candidate under the platform of the ruling APC.

The group also urged all youths in the sunshine state, irrespective of their political differences to seize this opportunity to empower themselves and unborn generation by supporting the youthful Odimayo, for the Alagbaka’s coveted seat.

In a communiqué issued at the end of its meeting signed by its State Coordinator, Comrade Toba Olotu,the group said” the youth in Ondo State today are over 60 percent, particularly those in age bracket 18-35 years,members of this group are the same peer group with you and that is why we come to implore you that this is a good opportunity for us to empower ourselves because only a youthful governor can understand the pains we are going through.

“It is a fact that only a youthful governor can give us genuine empowerment we deserve. We are begging you to go back home and commence house-to-house mobilization from now for the election of Odimayo as the candidate of the APC in the primary election and final governorship poll on October 10, 2020”.

Olotu said Odimayo has wealth of experience and political capacity to create jobs for the youths in Ondo State,describing him as a contended man who operates with fear of God.

According to him, “the US – based research house, the Brookings Institutions, recently reported that Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extreme poor in early 2018, just because our over dependence on crude oil is failing us as we face different crisis daily in the world”.

He blamed the immediate past and present governments in Ondo State for the collapse of Okitipupa Oil Palm Company, Oluwa Glass, and other viable companies established by late Governor Adekunle Ajasin because they failed to take any tangible step to rescue these companies from untimely death.

Olotu said it was clear that they lack the vision to create jobs and hence the urgent need for a youthful governor who has enormous wealth of experience to create jobs in order to reduce criminal tendencies in the society.

He said” Okitipupa Oil Palm Company alone can offer jobs to over 50 percent youths in Ondo State,if we allow a contented politician and dynamic youth like Odimayo to rule.

“Nigerians was once the largest producer of crude palm oil before 1965 but today we import palm oil because we failed to elect those who have experience, ability and passion for jobs creation.

“Our youths are paying several million of naira to travel to Malaysia and Indonesia to search for jobs and at the end of the day they find themselves working in oil palm plantations. Both countries are the first and second largest exporters of crude palm oil in the world because their leaders value jobs creation.”

The youth group urged Ondo State citizenry not to fear,stressing that young aspiring politicians failed elections in Nigeria due to lack of structure and money to finance their campaigns.

He however emphasised that Odimayo is not a poor man,stressing that he has structures in all the 203 wards in Ondo state and well-equipped to dislodge the incumbent Governor both in July APC primary election and October 10 Governorship Election in the state.

According to him, “Young people are not only facing marginalization from government in the State, but they are also the victims of bad governance”.

He said the only way to correct the problem now is to join hands together to vote Odimayo as the next Governor of Ondo State,saying” this is what prompted our call for the youngest aspirant to contest for the governorship seat and rescue the state.”

Odimayo who recently declared his ambition to contest for the number one position in the state was reported to have promised to reduce tuition fees in both Adekunle Ajasin University and Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology to N30,000 on February 24, 2021, as his first official pronouncement after his swearing in as the elected governor of the state.

