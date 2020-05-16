Ondo Poll: Why I suspended my gubernatorial campaign -Ayiloge

Banji Ayiloge is an aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State. The US based Veteran Journalist and former Commissioner for Information in the Sunshine State spoke with DAMISI OJO on why he suspended his campaign exercise for October 10 poll and other related issues. Excerpts:

You have been going round in the state preparing for the October 10 governorship election since early last year. Why did you now put your campaign programme on hold few months to the election?

The last time I spoke at our forum, I vividly explained my plan to transform the state and make it a shining example within the federation of Nigeria. I saw the hope in every body’s eyes – the hope that your future will be greater than what it is at present. Today, quite unfortunately, I am informing you that I am suspending my 2020 governorship campaign. This suspension starts immediately. My campaign is now a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic currently ravaging the whole world.

The campaign was billed to resume in February after the Christmas break, but the Pandemic sweeping the world from Wuhan, China, delayed it till now. As I speak, there is no telling when the world will be completely opened to permit safe travel and mass gathering.

Almost a month ago, I advised those manning my campaign office to shutter it to avoid community spread of COVID-19. Let me inform you that the Ayiloge 2020 campaign may be suspended, but our collective efforts to build a worthy future for our people are just beginning. Our office will be opened as soon as it is practicable to continue the good work we started. We are going to ensure that Politics of ideas must triumph over politics of deceit and avarice.

From your observation as eminent stakeholder in Ondo State affairs, what is your assessment of the situation generally in the state?

For about a decade and a half, we’ve had “show and tell” administrations in Ondo State. Projects are picked not for the development of our people but for the dual purposes of siphoning money from the covers of the state and to provide pictures to show hapless electorates as the so-called “dividend of democracy”. The resources coming to the state and that of the 18 local governments are seized while black tars are spread on resurfaced dirt-roads in the name of road constructions.

Our impoverished local governments are presided over by spineless minions who cannot demand for the local government allocations seized by the Governor for fear of being removed from office even without cause. Equally, our pliable State House of Assembly members approve six- month roving “rebaptism” of interim Chairmen and Supervisors without asking relevant questions.

In essence, what you are saying is that the present administration under the leadership of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has not been performing to people’s expectations.

Very very. Imagine payment of salaries to Political appointees takes a lion’s share of the recurrent expenditure of the state, while the recruitment of teachers, nurses and other permanent staffers manning critical public service sectors are frozen. The blame for the poor condition in the state can be laid at the footsteps of members of the state House of Assembly. Under their watch, Akeredolu has become a king, spending State funds as if it is proprietary.

Akeredolu has about two dozen media aides, with half a dozen Special Assistants on mobilization alone, scores of special advisers, hundreds of political appointees on such amorphous titles as Special Assistants on Politics, Protocols, youths, women and so on. The commissioners, who are statutorily required to advise and counsel him have been sidelined in favour of siblings and cronies. Another example is that all the appointed councillors and chairmen have been co-opted into his 2020 campaign organization; they have been meeting and running Akeredolu’s campaign using official vehicles and personnel around the state with impunity.

Why did you put most of the blames on the state parliament?

It is simply because the Ondo State Legislature is a co-equal branch of the government of the state and has been made subservient to the other two branches of government. It is, therefore, disconcerting to see 26 members of our state Legislature unable to or complicit in the daily plunder of the state resources by the leader of the executive branch, Governor Akeredolu.

In what sense?

A cursory look at the affairs of the state shows that the Ondo State legislative body is incapable of performing its functions especially, the oversight functions over the executive. Of course, the Constitution gives wide latitude to a chief executive in areas of hiring the cabinet and other people who should work with the Governor, it does not give the Governor a cache Blanche check to populate his administration with his family members, siblings and cronies. Equally, it does not authorize the Governor to put hundreds of his campaign staff on the payroll of the state government. These acts are criminal in nature and the State House of Assembly should have deployed its powers to check the nefarious activities of the Governor.

What do you think is the way out now?

My belief is that in order to reposition our state to reach its full potentials, we must continue to have credible people in all levels of government from the Local government, State House of Assembly and Governor. Consequently, I intend to work with all credible citizens of Ondo State until such a time that we can liberate our people from the choke-hold of poverty that these “see and buy” past and present administrations have plunged them into. I implore every citizen to be patient; we shall definitely go forward together in achieving our common goal.

