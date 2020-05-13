Ondo Poll: Row over selection of Olusola Oke as APC’s Unity Forum consensus candidate

…It is a misguided action, Screening Committee

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo APC Unity Forum has officially settled for the choice of Chief Olusola Oke as the consensus candidate of the group to face Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming Ondo state October 10 2020 governorship election.

The APC chieftains, who had in the past three years played formidable opposition to the present administration, have vowed to stop Governor Akeredolu’s second term bid in the APC primary slated for July this year.

Sequel to the failed attempts to reconcile Akeredolu with members of the opposition Unity Forum, it instituted a seven-man committee to pick a consensus candidate against the governor after a recent meeting by its leaders in Abuja.

In the past few days, there has been a lot of lobbying and politicking among the aspirants lined up within the opposing camp with the aim of stopping Akeredolu’s re-election bid in the upcoming direct primary, as announced by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

A close source to the Unity Forum had earlier disclosed that the aggrieved party is of the opinion that Oke is a big political weight to beat if selected by the forum.

He said, “Chief Olusola Oke is the best man for the group. Chief Oke has the political clout and pedigree to dislodge the governor in the primary election. If Unity Group should consider him, the game is over for Aketi; he cannot match his candidacy and the group at large.”

Meanwhile, there had been a widespread rumour that Chief Oke, who had contested the governorship election twice in the state, had been picked by the committee, led by Senator Omogunwa.

The aspirants being screened by Unity Forum are Abraham, Adetula, Oke, Oyedele, Jimi Odimayo, Olaide Adelami, Akin Awodeyi, Dapo Adelegan, and Kazeem Olanrewaju. And as gathered from an insider within the group, they all agreed to support whosoever emerges the consensus candidate.

The group however announced the much awaited consensus candidate of the Unity Forum through a social media press, adopting Olusola Oke as its candidate to face Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu at the APC primaries slated for July, 2020.

However,the Secretary of the Seven-man Screening Committee for the Unity Forum Governorship Aspirants,Prof Sola Ehindero described the report of purported adoption of Oke as Consensus candidate as fake.

According to him,the report releaser by former deputy governor,Alhaji Ali Olanusi was fraudulent.

The University don said the authentic report has not been brought to the general meeting of the Unity Forum.

Prof Ehindero described as fake the report that Oke has been picked as consensus candidate of APC Unity Forum,urging the public to disregard the misguided social media report.

He maintained that Olanusi who was asked to resign his position as Chairman,Unity Forum for allegedly collected N50m from Oke to favour his candidacy has no right to announce Oke as the candidate of the Forum.

