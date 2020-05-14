Ondo Poll: ‘Our motive for supporting Amb. Sola Iji, by Youth Group

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A group,the National Progressives Youth Forum(NPYF) has given reasons why its members had resolved to support the aspiration of a governorship Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State, Barrister Olusola Iji.

According to a statement signed by its Ondo State Coordinator, Hon. Niyi Adeola, the Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Republic of Togo is a thorough-bred politician, lawyer and administrator, who is imbued with the passion to consolidate members of the ruling APC in the state.

The group noted that unity is sacrosanct in any political party especially in Ondo APC to bring together all aggrieved members back into the fold ahead of the October 10 poll, which is the central focus of Ambassador Iji.

NPDF noted that Iji has enviable political pedigree, having served in various offices since the days of the defunct Social Democratic Party(SDP) and at different times was the state chairman of Alliance for Democracy(AD)Action Congress(AC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He was also seconded to Kwara state as the Caretaker Chairman of ACN to resolve the crisis, which he excellently performed.

The statement reads” We must consider two factors that are germane for any politician to govern successfully, these are ability to unite members of the party and at the same time make himself accessible to the citizenry.

The Youth forum pointed out that Ambassador Iji has the wherewithal to consolidate members of the party ahead of its primary.

It stressed that youth as a crucial weapon for any electoral process would fully work with Iji’s campaign organisation to facilitate the desired victory.

NPYF which has its membership across the 18 local government areas of the state,and the country promised to sensitize more people on the need to give support to the lawyer cum politician for the exalted office.

