Ondo Poll: No zoning for governorship position in PDP, Jegede deserves ticket

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A group within the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Ondo state,’Opomulero’, has reacted to the statement credited to the Senator representing Ondo South District, Nicholas Tofowomo , that the governorship should be zoned to Ondo South.

It described the notion as a clear fallacy and a figment of his own imagination.

A statement by the Director-General of the group, Olasupo Olakunori , said Barrister Eyitayo Jegede(SAN) has been the one keeping PDP alive in Ondo State,

According to the statement, “Jegede has been paying the rents for the PDP secretariat in Ondo State.

“He has been responsible for the welfare of PDP members in the state, particularly during festive seasons inclusive of the masses without being in government circles, the 2016 governorship candidate was the campaign chairman of Atiku Abubakar in Ondo State, he coordinated and the PDP won in 2019.

“He has been paying the salaries of PDP secretariat staff singlehandedly.He can be regarded as the face of PDP in Ondo state he also can be referred to as the last man standing (OPOMULERO).

“While he was doing all these with his hard earned resources, there was no agitation for zoning for such responsibilities.

“If not for the doggedness of Barrister Jegede by keeping the flame of PDP glowing in Ondo State the likes of Senator Nicholas Tofowomo now advocating for zoning would not have won any election on the PDP platform.

“We should allow the delegates to decide who will lead them in the coming primary elections of the party rather than trying to divide the party.

“While Jegede who contested against the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC in 2016, was doing all these over the years, where was Tofowomo and what has been his contributions to the party at the state level”?

The statement urged the PDP stakeholders to shun all divisive tendencies and support Jegede for governor, stressing that “he is the only candidate that can confront the APC and its flag bearer at the October 10 gubernatorial poll in the state.

