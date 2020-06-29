Ondo Poll: I’m contesting under PDP, says Ondo Deputy Governor

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi on Sunday said he iwas contesting on the platform of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rather than any other political platform.

According to him, the posters circulating on various New Media Platforms did not emanate from the office of the Deputy Governor and Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP).

A statement by his Media Adviser, Allen Sowore said ” it is the handiwork of desperate politicians who have tried unsuccessfully to pitch the leadership of the PDP against the Deputy Governor.

“The purveyor of this fake news are well known to the public. We would not have responded to this fake and unsubstantiated story if not for unsuspecting members of the public.

” There was no time the Deputy Governor addressed the press after his official declaration for the PDP on Monday June 22.

“We, therefore, urge the public to disregard this and the subsequent ones to follow.

” It is understandable that it will take a very long time for the All Progressives Congress, (APC) to recover from the whammy the deflection of the Deputy Governor has caused”.