Ondo Poll: Disunity within APC Unity Forum, retrogressive -Ayiloge

BANJI AYILOGE, a Governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state who recently announced the suspension of his campaign exercise due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, spoke with DAMISI OJO on his earlier premonition that the Unity Forum, a group within the APC kicking against the second term bid of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu ,might collapse because of selfish interest and over ambition of some members. Excerpts:

You predicted that the Unity Forum within Ondo state APC might face unpleasant scenario, and with the current development, it seems your premonition is manifesting. What’s your reaction now?

As you are aware, my name was once associated with the Unity Forum because I attended their meetings up to their last year November meeting. It was after that meeting that I quietly left the group to chart an independent course for my campaign basically for two reasons.

First, I saw through their charade that they were a bunch of people falling over each other to attract Akeredolu’s attention. As at that November meeting, Akeredolu had poached two vocal persons out of the group by making them Special Assistants (SAs.) So , at that meeting, people were falling over each other to match the two in their attack of Akeredolu so that he could notice them and possibly offer them jobs. I knew what is happening now would happen as Akeredolu gets more desperate in the future. I, therefore, quietly set up my own campaign office and never submitted my name to be vetted by them.

Secondly, the unity party continually shuns a clear path to victory. At that November meeting, a motion was tabled to intensify the struggle with the Governor by people setting up Unity Forum meetings at the ward level throughout the state. What was more, Team Aketi’s supporters were not meeting at the ward levels. So, the Unity Group would have automatically become the APC party in the state. The motion to have this confirmed was not addressed. What followed were rabble-rousing diatribes against Akeredolu and his family and not the substantive debate. When I later heard that they were setting up a screening committee to vet and pick an aspirant, I knew it would not work and will lead to the collapse of the group. I charted a different course.

The former leader of the group, Alhaji Ali Olanusi, who is the former governor in the state and APC Board of Trustees member (BoT) last week in a controversial manner announced Chief Olusola Oke (SAN) as the candidate for the group, as an aspirant How will you react to this?

I have no particular opinion other than saying that I have been vindicated in my earlier assessment that they would not be able to arrive at a consensus. Therefore, as far as I am concerned, all the aspirants are still contesting and will variously face Akeredolu at the primary.

The former Unity Forum Chairman, Idowu Otetubi, who led supporters of the group to the BTO Hall for APC parallel congress in 2018,where many people including some Journalists covering the event were attacked by hired hoodlums suddenly withdrawn the case against Team Aketi in court as a co-plaintiff and aligned with Akeredolu’s second term agenda. What is your view on this?

I don’t think the deal with Otetubi is the last; we are going to hear about the case. Otetubi did not go to the case on his own personal merit. He was part of an aggrieved APC faction and, therefore, may not have the sole responsibility of withdrawing the case. Henry Olatuja is now a factor in the case as the replacement of Otetubi.

This is a sad day for Ondo State. It is a pity that those who are in politics have no principles but what they can earn. A Governor that has no skills got elected on the basis of the slogan – “Edibo fun Aketi, e sebe, is not using the state money to shop for support among the people. If he is allowed to get away with this, Ondo will be worse off 20 times more. If people are crying presently, they will have blood coming out as tears in Akeredolu’s second term if he secured the ticket because he has no redeeming factor.

