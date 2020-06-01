Ondo Poll: APC stakeholders back ex-minister aide, Adojutelegan’s candidacy

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Some leaders, youths and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo North Senatorial District have adopted an Aspirant, Dr. Nat Adojutelegan as its governorship candidate in the forthcoming July 20 primaries and October 10 gubernatorial election.

The coordinator of the group Ademati Adedoyin in a statement believed in the actualization of Adojutelegan’s developmental goals and purposeful representation.

The group held meetings at Owo and Ikare-Akoko where all the aspirants were assessed and Adojutelegan was found credible to stand as the District’s choice.

It resolved at the end of the meeting that they had picked the Law expert described as the most qualified grassroots politician, trusted politician and credible without any blemish on his name.

The statement said “Dr Nat Adojutelegan has been adjudged the best candidate for APC in Ondo State, in particular being from the most favoured Senatorial Zone and the most favoured Federal Constituency within the Senatorial District with four local governments in Akoko area.

“The APC youths wings in their own comments emphasised that Adojutelegan is a round peg in a round hole to bring purposeful and service-oriented political leadership to Alagbaka House at this particular time in the political history of the state.

According to them, a visionary leader like Adojutelegan is the best man for the job at this trying time in the state as an accomplished lawyer and astute politician who would bring monumental development to the state.

The youths lamented that Ondo State is one of the most blessed both in natural and human resources but was poorly managed.

They enjoined everybody to support the former Ondo North Senatorial aspirant, stressing that the state will be properly managed by Adojutelegan.

The group described him as highly respected and politician par excellence, who is imbued to rule with passion to develop the state.

