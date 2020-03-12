Ondo Police probe death of officer, wife inside bedroom

DAMISI OJO, Akure

The Ondo State Police Command has begun investigation into the circumstances that led to sudden death of a policeman simply identified as Tolulope and his wife, who were found dead inside their living room.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Akungba, a University Community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the State.

The late policeman was attached to the Akungba Police Division until his death.

It was learnt that a loud bang was heard from their apartment before their corpses were found.

It was learnt that the policeman shot his wife dead before killing himself over alleged infidelity.

Tolulope reportedly committed the crime after he returned from day’s work.

Sources claimed the deceased has been losing trust with his wife over the manner at which she receives phone calls from men.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tee-Leo Ikoro, said investigation had been launched to ascertain the actual cause of the deaths.

Ikoro said no one was present when the incident happened and as such it could be murder or suicide.

He added that the police were also not ruling out the possibility of an explosion due to the loud noise that was heard at the time of the incident.

