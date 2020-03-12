Ondo Police arrest 15 suspected criminals

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Fifteen suspected criminals were on Thursday paraded in Akure, Ondo State capital by the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie, for allegedly committing various crimes across the state.

Among them was a 50- year old man, Idris Sule Shaye, who was recently arrested by the police for unlawful possession of fresh human head and hands.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on 27th February, 2020 in Owani near Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing reporters at the police headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie said, Idris said he was arrested following the report made by his landlord.

Adie said, “On 27th February, 2020 one Ahmed Odere aka Teacher, who has a farm land at Shinabole camp Owani via Idoani returned home and discovered that something was smelling badly in the house he is staying with three other tenants.

“When anybody could not explain what was smelling or where the odour was coming from, he gave the information to his landlord, Abu Abedo. The landlord later followed teacher to the house and asked everybody living in the house to bring out their loads to enable him find out what was smelling.

“Everybody did and nothing was found except one Idris Sule Shaye, who was not present. Abu Abedo then sent teacher and one other person to go and search for Idris Sule Shaye and bring him. They went to look for him from where he was hiding and brought him to the house”.

According to him, when the suspect (Idris) was asked to bring out his loads to find out what was smelling and he brought out a sack bag which was discovered to contain a burnt flesh human head and two hands.

The CP said when he was interrogated, he alleged that it was one Alhasan Ishaku, whose son came to inform him that his father needed human parts and that they have seen one human body at Isua.

He said it was then the suspect followed the boy, who was now at large to cut the head and hands of their victim.

Other suspects paraded alongside Idris were four armed robbers who invaded the house of one Mr. and Mrs. Orogun Adebayo at their residence in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area of the state on 21 December, 2019 and shot her husband.

The armed robbers also robbed the family of their valuable which include the sum of twenty five thousand, mobile phones of different makes, and unspecified amount of money from his car.

CP Adie said the incident was reported at Ifon police station by the wife of the deceased, Mrs Adejoke Orogun before the case was transferred to Special Anti-Robbery Squad for discreet investigation.

Adie, said the following suspects, Lucky Ofanyi, Daniel Okhio, Godwin Friday and Femi Adesanya were arrested in connection with the case.

He, however, said all the suspects would soon be charged to court for prosecution.

For a better society

Total Views: 303 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

