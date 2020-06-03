Ondo PDP guber aspirant pledges to prioritize aviation, farming

Prince Erewa made the pledge on Wednesday shortly after obtaining his Expression of Interest and Nimination Forms at the party’s national secretariat, Abuja.

Accompanied by well wishers and associates, the aspirant expressed optimism in the possibility of PDP to return to power in the state, even as he vowed to make his government people-oriented.

He said: “If I become a governor, I will use my experience to turn the fortune of the state around. I am a technocrat who have ran different businesses and organizations that succeeded and are still succeeding. I have knowledge of modern agriculture and I will ensure that mechanized farming takes centre stage when I become governor. This will be better than the white collar job that people are seeking. I will build a stadium in each of the three senatorial districts that will atrract investors and attract international matches.

“We have an airport and it will interest you to know that once the airport is developed in conjuction with the relevant agencies, we are going to transform it into international standard, making it possible for international flights to land and take off from there. This will bring us a lot of international businesses into the state.

“It will also interest you to know that Ondo state has the largest coastal land (onshore) in the whole of West Africa. We will convert this into tourist attraction. It will be tourist destination point between Delta, Ondo, and Ekiti, Kwara and other neighbouring states.

“In terms of aviation, the airport would serve Edo, Ekiti, Osun, Kogi and Kwara states. If people from these states are trooping into Akure for their international trips, we are going to do a lot of human capacity development. We are also going to look into our primary education sector as well. We will bring quality education to the doorsteps of our people.”

Dismissing fears of the power of incumbency, the aspirant said his manifesto would elicit support of the electorate, provided he picks the ticket at the primaries.

“I believe this time around, PDP is going to win the election. We will put everything in place, put all hands on deck, move to all nooks and cranny of the state to propagate the story and sell our manifesto to the electorate and I believe they will vote for us and the PDP will win the forthcoming election in Ondo state.

“I know we are an opposition party but I have what it takes to defeat the All Progressives Congress, APC, and give our people better lives. The people of Ondo state know my profile and they know what I am made up of as an aspirant. I am a technocrat. They know that if I pick up the ticket, I am going to transform and industrialize the state and protect the state and its people. The least person on the street will feel the impact of our government.

On the reported defection of the state deputy governor, Hon. Agboola Ajayi to the PDP to contest the primaries, Erewa said regardless of the profile of other aspirant, he would clinch the ticket.

His words: “We’ve been with the party in good and turbulent times. We build it to what it is now. I am not speaking about other aspirants. I do know that when the storm is at its peak, that is when my strenght comes up for everyone to see. I am not deterred. They are welcome to the party but I am confident of picking the ticket.”