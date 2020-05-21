Ondo PDP aspirant, Ebiseni mourns Mafo,Olorunyomi

DAMISI OJO,Akure.

A leading Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Aspirant in Ondo State,Chief Sola Ebiseni has commiserated with the people of the State, particularly the Southern Senatorial District, on the loss of two of their illustrious sons and political leaders,Prince Olu Mafo and Alhaji Isiaka Olorunyomi.

Speaking on the late Olorunyomi during the brief 8th day Fidau prayers at his Odigbo country home, Ebiseni described the former Chairman of Odigbo Local Government as a teacher of teachers, a great mathematician and grassroots politician, who remains an enigma, living among his people, affecting their social political existence as a prophet with honour in his father’s house.

On Prince Mafo, whose death was announced early Tuesday, Ebiseni, the former Commissioner for Environment in the state,described late Mafo as a most accomplished personality as a legal practitioner, pioneer Chairman of the old Ilaje/Ese-Odo Local Government, an ebullient legislator both of the old Ondo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives, Special Assistant to President Obasanjo on Legislative Matters and to President Jonathan on Niger Delta projects.

According to Ebiseni, the most enduring feature of Prince Mafo’s politics and public service is the abundant courage of his conviction and a highly inflammable anti corruption disposition.

Notwithstanding his achievements from the Awolowo/Ajasin days, he eulogised Mafo for living a most humble and modest life, ever committed to the development of Ilaje land and the prosperity of her people.

