Ondo monarch raises alarm over alleged herdsmen’ invasion of farmland

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A monarch in Akoko Northwest local government area of Ondo state,Oba Andrew Momodu has cried out over frequent of invasion of farmland in his domain by suspected Herdsmen.

The Akala of Ikaram-Akoko noted that the development would cause an impending famine and hunger in Akoko area of the state.

It alleged that herdsmen are daily destroying and stealing farm crops of farmers.

Oba Momodu, a retired Naval Commodore said the alert became imperative when one considered the huge investment on farms through credit facilities to boost production.

The traditional ruler said there was no day without cases of vandalization of farm crops resulting to uproar between farmers and herdsmen in Akoko land.

He appealed to state government to make laws to be enforced and make it punishable for any herdsmen to destroy the source of livelihood of fellow human being.

The monarch, however, urged farmers not to take laws into their hands but rather report to the appropriate security agents that will mediate between farmers and herdsmen.

Also,a community leader,in Ajowa Akoko, Alhaj Abu Oloruntoba expressed disappointment over the failed enthusiasm of farmers and intending farmers who either borrowed money to execute agricultural project.

Oloruntoba disclosed that constant face-off between farmers and herdsmen might lead to food shortage in Akoko area that is the food basket of Ondo State.

He said the regular harassment of indigenous farmers in their land may scare many of them in Akokoland.

For a better society

Total Views: 61 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

