Ondo Gov: Akingboye pledges to create jobs, industrialize the state

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

A governorship aspirant in the Ondo State governorship election, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye has said if elected as the governor, he will ensure the industrialization of the state.

Speaking shortly after the collection of the nomination form for the October 10, 2020 election, the aspirant said he will create jobs and improve on the infrastructure in the state.

According to him, “Being an entrepreneur, I know what it takes to engage in commerce and Ondo State is known as a civil servant state which I am going to industrialize and bring the dividends of democracy back to that state by teaching them how to fish, how to create wealth and to use our mineral resources to the maximum. So what I am going to bring into Ondo State is going to be a lot as a business man. I know what it takes to put the right peg in the right hole.

“Any governor that knows what he is doing should not take what we call the necessities of life – light, water and road for granted. This is what a governor should do without the people asking. If you want to do your road or your light or your water, these are things you can do normally, it is not something you should celebrate. Without being a governor even some philanthropists are doing these things in the state.

“Why should a state governor now do a road of 10km and they are celebrating it? To me I don’t succumb to it. If you industrialize your state, they should appraise it and applaud you. If you create employment for your people they should applaud you for that but not by doing the necessities of life.

“I want to create wealth in Ondo State. I want to teach them how to fish. Thousands of Ondo State indigenes will have jobs. Of course we all know that there are no jobs in Ondo state but i will create employment for them.

“I will also create some youths business hubs in Ondo State across the 18 local governments, I will make them millionaires and it is very simple. There will be an intervention fund for these young ones, for them to do jobs that are needed in the local government. I will make sure that this money do not get to them just like that, you have to learn something.

“From one of our polytechnics I will set up an SME department for them to learn how to do soap, how to do shoe, how to tie head gears so that they can invest this money into the system, immediately they get in, they will get their profit and with this, they can create more jobs.

“This is wealth creation in the state. This is part of what I am going to do to create more millionaires and young entrepreneurs in the state.”

Also commenting on the large deposit of bitumen in the state and how he intends to revive the industry, he said “during the regime of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, my company Clog Oil Systems Ltd. was the only company they gave a pilot project in one of the blocks in Ondo State and about four years ago my company has sign a pact with a consortium in China for over $3billion for them to come and work on this bitumen. It is something I have been working on but if I don’t have the status of a governor, it will be difficult for me to go and secure a loan of $3billion to do a work in Ondo State so that I won’t go and run at a loss. So we are working on that seriously and we have a team that is working on that.”

For a better society

Total Views: 50 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

