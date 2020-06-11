Ondo election: State legislators, appointees buy nomination form for Gov Akeredolu

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

There is light at the end of the tunnel for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredeolu of Ondo State, as the state legislators and government appointees have purchased the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms at the party Secretariat in Abuja on Thursday for the November 10 Ondo governorship election.

Speaking after purchasing the nomination forms sponsored by the State House of Assembly and the appointees of the governor, the delegation, led by Special Adviser on Political Matters for the governor, Victor Olabitan, argued that the governor has done much to deserve second term reelection.

While submitting that apart from touching lives of the people of Ondo in his first tenure, they claimed that he will have the endorsement of President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The delegation also revealed that even as the party’s stakeholders have decided on an indirect mode of primaries to nominate the party’s candidate, they are however aware of the fact that the national leadership of the party has the final authority onf the mode to adopt.

Former Deputy Speaker, Aderoboye Samuel, who spoke on behalf of the legislators said: “He has made life more meaningful to the people of Ondo State. And we, the legislators know that it is time, even to pay back.

He said, “It is a collective responsibility for all of us in resolving that before other aspirants could start coming, we should show appreciation for what he has done. The good people of Ondo State are solidly behind him for what he has done, what he is doing and the more good thing to come from him.

“We believe in continuity in our command interest, no project, programme should be abandoned. We, representing ting the good people of Ondo are here together with the executives and interest groups to obtain forms not on his behalf but for him. We were not compelled neither were we forced nor borrowed. It was borne out of our willingness based on his integrity, honesty, in improving the lives of the people in the state,” he said.

Similarly, the SA Victor Olabintan, said: “We are here to obtain both the expression of interest and nomination forms for the man of the people who has made a lot of giant strands in all the nooks and crannies of the state. We have been having governors but Akeredeolu is a governor with difference.

“He has performed creditably well in infrastructural facilities, hence they call him Mr Road, in education, and industriisation because he is best after Ajasin. He has performed creditably well hence our decision to purchase the form, deliver it to him in Ondo where he will fill it and personally submit it to the secretariat. We have no doubt that he will emerge the candidate of the party after the primaries,” he said.

Responding to the mode of primaries to be adopted in the state, the SA said: “Let me tell you succinctly clear that we have on our part decided through all the stakeholders of the party, from the unit, ward, local government, state levels and the national involving the National Assembly, have resolved that what we want in Ondo State is indirect mode of primaries.

“However, we also know that the onus of deciding the mode to adopt rests on the national secretariat. We are therefore assuring that whatever mode we are at alert and ready and good to go. We have no doubt we will emerge victorious,” he quipped.

The leader of the delegation further assured of the support from Tinubu and other leaderships of the party.

“The national leader of our party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the whole of Nigeria as his domain, Ondo State inclusive. I know for sure that he is not supporting any aspirant but he wants the best candidate to emerge. We all know the best candidate which is Governor Akeredeolu.

“We don’t have any problem with the national leader, Tinubu, party’s national chairman and the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. We are not only good to go but on the right track and there is no cause for alarm. The Southwest will match together without any dissenting force,” he assured.

