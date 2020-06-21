Ondo Deputy Governor’s planned defection to PDP causes uproar

… Police CP bars Ajayi from leaving Govt. House

DAMISI OJO, Akure

There was a mild drama on Saturday evening at the Ondo State Government House, Akure, as police officers led by the state commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami prevented the state Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi from moving out of his official quarters at the government house premises.

Ajayi who have been having a frosty relationship with his boss, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu was reportedly planning to move out of the government house for his private residence but the police prevented him.

A source hinted that the former House of Representatives member has concluded arrangements to move to his former party, Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) this week and will likely contested against his boss, Akeredolu in the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.

The Police Commissioner was said to have acted on instructions given to him by Akeredolu and also directed police officers attached to the Deputy Governor to prevent him from moving out of the premises.

It was learnt that for several hours, Ajayi reportedly argued with the police commissioner but he could not have his way.

The embattle Deputy Governor sources hinted may formally announce his defection to the PDP soon as rally is been allegedly planned by the PDP to welcome him to the party.

Ajayi, it was learnt will announce his defection to PDP at his home town, Kiribo in Ese-odo Local Government Area of the state.

His Chief Press Secretary ,Babatope Okeowo said the incident of Saturday evening has worsened the crisis between Akeredolu and Ajayi.

He said the Deputy Governor was prevented from leaving his official quarters over allegation that he was planning to dump APC for PDP.

Ajayi said the incident happened in the presence of two members of the House of Assembly, Festus Akingbaso and Rasheed Elegbeleye.

He said “Ajayi was taken hostage for hours at the Governor’s house gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the Constitution of Nigeria.”

Okeowo said “the security officers led by the Chief Security Officer (CSO) told the Deputy Governor that he could not move his vehicles out of the government’s house because it was late.

“He said the Deputy Governor should come back on Sunday if he wanted to remove any of his vehicle outside the government premises.

“The Deputy Governor however insisted that he would not leave the gate back to his official quarters unless they allow him to remove his official and personal vehicles out of the government’s house.

“The two gates to the government’s house were under lock and key while the stern looking policemen were positioned at the gate to prevent the Deputy Governor from leaving the premises.

“The Deputy Governor, the lawmakers representing Idanre and Akoko Northeast constituencies were left at the gate of the government’s house for more than four hours.

“Ajasin, however said he wanted to remove his official vehicles out of the government’s house because he no longer feels secured in the premises.

“He alleged that suspected political thugs have been detailed to attack him and vandalised his property at the government house once he declared for the rival political party.

“However, the Deputy Governor expressed disappointed with the conduct of the Commissioner of Police and the men posted to the government house. He said the conduct of the police boss is unbecoming of a senior police officer,”.

