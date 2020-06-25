Ondo Deputy Governor, Ajayi raises alarm over withdrawal of security escort

DAMISI OJO, Akure.

The embattled Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi , has raised the alarm over the withdrawal of his police escort on the order of the Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Salami.

This, according to him, had put his life, family and staff in danger.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Babatope Okeowo, said” this is the same Commissioner of Police that took the Deputy Governor hostage on Saturday, 21st of June, 2020 for more than four hours at the Government House gate despite the fact that he enjoys immunity under the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We are not oblivious of their surreptitious move to undermine the security of the Deputy Governor and strip him of his security apparatus to make him venerable in order to carry out their evil agenda.

” The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and the Director General of State Security Service, Yusuf Magaji Bichi should be aware of this latest ugly development in Ondo State

“Should anything happen to the Deputy Governor, his family and staff, the Commissioner of Police in Ondo State should be held responsible”.

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

