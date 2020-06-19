Ondo communities cry out over herdsmen’ invasion of farmland

.. Seek Akeredolu, CP’s intervention

DAMISI OJO, Akure

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the new Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, have been urged to safeguard farmers and their families from the daily embarrassment from the herdsmen in Akoko area of the state.

This is particularly in Auga-Akunu Ise ,Ikaram, Ajowa, Gedegede and Surulere.

All these communities rely on arable crops they produced to survive in life but daily destruction and threat to their lives by herdsmen had negatively affected their productivity.

Many farmers had fled for fear of being killed or having their wives raped.

A monarch in Akoko Northwest local government, the Onigedegede of Gedegede, Oba Walidu Sanni who was recently attacked in his palace by Fulani herdsmen and hospitalized urging government to legislate on farmers herdsmen/ relationships.

Another monarch in the area, the regent of Akunnu Akoko, Princess Tolani Orogun usually said she settled not less than 15 cases between herdsmen and farmers in the last one year of her enthronement as the regent.

Orogun said the incessant clashes and destruction of farm crops are worrisome and it had led to boycotting of farms by farmers in the area.

The regent hailed the Special Adviser to Ondo State Governor, Alhaj Jimoh Dojumo for his tireless efforts and encouragement to Akunnu vigilante group manning the borders.

In Surulere-Irun, a 70-year old farmer, Rapheal Osayintuyi was strangulated to death in his farm after destroying the crops he planted.

The Baale of the Community, Chief Sheriff Dauda revealed series of atrocities of the herdsmen in the area that are now demoralizing farmers who got bank loans for agriculture.

A farmer from Ajowa Akoko,Alhaji Abu Oloruntoba envisaged imminent food scarcity in Akoko area.

Alhaji Oloruntoba said there were old herdsmen living with them peacefully over the year without much trouble but recent invaders are very new.

Efforts to speak with the Special Assistant(SA)on Hausa/Fulani matters to Ondo State Governor, Alhaji Bala Umar failed.

