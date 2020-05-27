Ondo APC Unity Forum’s suit still intact, two individuals can’t withdraw case filed by 13 plaintiffs

DAMISI OJO, Akure

A lawyer and member of the Unity Forum of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State has reacted to the report on Social Media that the suit filed by the Forum against Ade Adetimehin led APC faction pending at Federal High Court Akure had been withdrawn by the parallel chairman of the group, Idowu Otetubi.

Unity Forum had been challenging the 2016 APC Congresses in Ondo state from wards to State level.

Babaleye, an Abuja based lawyer said “as much as I respect the rights of Idowu Otetubi to withdraw his support for anyone or pledge his support for any other person at anytime, he should also respect the rights of others to press home with their political rights and entitlements moving forward.

” I wish to state it categorically that there are 13 Plaintiffs who were suing in representative capacity for and on behalf of all the 203 wards Excos, 18 LG Excos and State Executives of the APC faction of the Unity Group in Ondo State. Idowu Otetubi and Gani Muhammed are just two out of the lots.

The legal practitioner said he spoke with Otetubi immediately after reading the report and he offered his explanation and apologies to him, saying “I appreciate his frustrations especially when he told me about how he was abandoned and the recent threat to his life.

“Otetubi has the right to withdraw his name but he cannot discontinue the suit without the consent of other Plaintiffs (Claimants) in the suit and those who gave them consent from all the 203 wards and 18 LGs in Ondo State.

“The reason why those holding sway in the State are desperate at buying anybody buyable is the fear of Direct Primary. We are aware of all the undercurrents and quest for Indirect Primary.

“Let me assure our teeming supporters in the Unity Group in Ondo State that the case is still on and alive in court. It is adjourned to June 11 at the Federal High Court Akure.

“A new Acting Chairman and Secretary would be appointed to replace Idowu Otetubi and Gani Muhammed soon. No retreat, no surrender! We shall take APC back from these usurpers”.

There were jubilations in Akeredolu APC’s camp following the purported withdrawal of a suit filed by 13 plaintiffs representing 203 ward Excos,18 local government and State Excos of the factional APC’s group(Unity Forum) formerly led by Otetubi, who purportedly withdrawn the case over the weekend.

He hinged his action on the need to have a United APC party ahead of October 10 governorship poll, which majority APC Unity Forum discountenanced.

